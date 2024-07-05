The decision, reached at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), places Nigeria at the forefront of Africa’s energy future, Minister of State Petroleum Resources Heineken Lokpobiri, said in a statement.

Nigeria’s bid to host the AEB was strengthened in late May after it ratified the bank’s charter and President Bola Tinubu approved a $100 million investment to the bank, greater than the required $83.33 million for member states.