Operators will be allowed to purchase a maximum of $25,000 weekly from authorised dealers. All transactions require upfront funding at prevailing rates and must adhere to a maximum spread of 1%, the CBN said.

Nigeria’s central bank typically sells foreign exchange directly to BDCs at a subsidised rate. The bank’s statement did not explain the reasoning behind the move, which would give the BDCs access to a new automated FX trading system launched this month to replace a decade-old over-the-counter system.