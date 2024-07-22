The committee constituted by Nigeria’s lower parliament will investigate alleged importation of dirtier fuels, operations of standards agencies, why refineries including Dangote Refinery are unable to get adequate crude supplies and rising fuel queues.

“Our investigation will proceed in phases beginning with the allegation of production and importation of sub standard petroleum products and unavailability of crude oil to domestic refineries,” said Ikenga Ugochinyere, a co-char of the committee.