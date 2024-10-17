President Bola Tinubu has instituted reforms including ending a decades-old petrol subsidy and devaluing the currency to try to boost output, which has been sluggish for about a decade.

World Bank lead economist for Nigeria Alex Sienaert said that Nigeria’s fiscal deficit has reduced from 6.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first half of last year to 4.4% in the first half of this year, with the reforms leading to robust growth in service sectors, stability in the oil sector, and improvements in the foreign exchange market.