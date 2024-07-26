Share

Nigeria to issue $500mn domestic FX-denominated bonds in coming weeks

In about 4 weeks, Nigeria's Finance Ministry plans to issue $500 nillion-dollars in domestic foreign currency denominated bonds. Meanwhile, traders at Access bank say the market is witnessing improved offers across the bond curve particularly on the mid to long dated maturities with emphasis on the MAY 2033 and JUNE 2053 papers. Senator Audu, Treasury Team Member at Access bank joins me now for more market movements.

