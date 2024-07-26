The domestic dollar-denominated bond, set for issuance in the third quarter, aims to attract investment from Nigerians living abroad and those with savings held overseas, but also to demonstrate the strength and resilience of the economy amidst ongoing economic reforms.

Nigeria’s move to issue the securities comes in the wake of ongoing reforms by President Bola Tinubu, which have seen significant strides including a projected budget deficit of 4% this year, Edun said in a statement late on Thursday.