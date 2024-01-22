Share
Nigerian equities market sustains bullish momentum
Analysts expect the Nigerian equities market performance to be dominated by the bulls, as positioning for 2023 full-year earnings releases and accompanying dividends declarations should outweigh profit-taking activities. Ekene Oyeka, Securities Trader at Norrenberger joins CNBC Africa to discuss market activities and the near-term performance outlook.
Mon, 22 Jan 2024 14:22:27 GMT
