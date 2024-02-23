Share
Nigerian equities to see mixed-to-bearish sentiment
Analysts believe the Nigerian equities will sustain the mixed sentiments witnessed this week as investors await the outcome of next week’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Patrick Ejumedia, Head of Sterling Asset Management and Trustees, joins CNBC Africa for a market discussion.
Fri, 23 Feb 2024 14:30:11 GMT
