Nigerian investors continue profit-taking
Investors at the Nigerian equities market are sticking with their sell-off stance on bellwether stocks with June starting off on a negative note. Analysts believe the overall market sentiment will remain bearish, especially given the lack of significant drivers to buoy investors’ interest over the near-term. Joshua Chinga, Sell-Side Analyst at EDC Securities, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Mon, 10 Jun 2024 14:24:38 GMT
