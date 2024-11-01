CNBC Logo
    Nigerians get 9-month window to deposit Fx outside banking system

    Traders at Access Bank expect the current selective buying to persist in the bond market given improved system liquidity. For the T-bills side, they are seeing pockets of demand for short- to mid-dated maturities and long-dated OMO papers. Meanwhile, Nigeria's National Economic Council has announced a programme which mandates individuals to deposit dollar bills held outside the formal banking system within a 9-month window. Odinaka Linus-Nwonkokwo, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
    Fri, 01 Nov 2024 14:03:55 GMT

