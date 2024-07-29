Last year President Bola Tinubu’s government opened up gasoline imports to private companies but foreign currency shortages and a cap on the price of petrol has mean that NNPC remains the only importer. Nigeria’s new Dangote Refinery is yet to start processing gasoline.

“The NNPC Ltd wishes to state that the tightness in fuel supply and distribution witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the Federal Capital is as a result of a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels,” Olufemi Soneye, NNPC spokesperson said in a statement over the weekend when queues began forming.