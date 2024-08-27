Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, holds the continent’s largest gas reserves at more than 200 trillion cubic feet and has often shipped most of its LNG through Nigeria LNG, in which the NNPC has a 49% stake.

NNPC Ltd said it has been involved in LNG trading since 2021 with its first LNG cargo sale in November of that year. It said it has since traded over 20 cargoes into the European and Asian markets on Free On Board basis, where the buyer assumes risks once the seller ships the product.