Share

Nigeria’s remittance inflows up 130% y/y at $553mn in July 2024

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows the country recorded a fresh high in remittance inflows, reaching 553 million dollars in July this year. This marks a 130 per cent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, investors fix their attention to the 409-billion-naira T-bills auction today as cautious trading remains the main sentiment given the large oversell at this Monday’s bond auction. Uzor Anakebe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on the market.

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 11:54:44 GMT