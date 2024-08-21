Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Nigeria’s remittance inflows up 130% y/y at $553mn in July 2024

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows the country recorded a fresh high in remittance inflows, reaching 553 million dollars in July this year. This marks a 130 per cent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, investors fix their attention to the 409-billion-naira T-bills auction today as cautious trading remains the main sentiment given the large oversell at this Monday’s bond auction. Uzor Anakebe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on the market.
Wed, 21 Aug 2024 11:54:44 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top