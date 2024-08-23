Share

Oando share price up 10% after Nigerian Agip Oil acquisition

The share price of Oando gained 10 per cent today after the announcement of the 783-million-dollar acquisition of Eni’s Subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Oil Company. How does this fit into the Oando’s diversification opportunities within the broader energy sector? Ekene Oyeka, Securities Trader at Norrenberger joins CNBC Africa for more on this, stock price movements and what’s driving the sustained sell pressure in Nigeria’s equities.

