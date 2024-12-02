Economically, EVs are more competitive. We are seeing a shift from the “green premium” to a “green discount”. The acquisition cost of an EV is now comparable to that of an ICE vehicle. The total cost of ownership is significantly lower due to reduced maintenance needs and lower energy costs. This is an especially crucial factor in Africa, where the price of petrol has increased recently. The acquisition cost of an EV is now comparable to that of an ICE vehicle. The total cost of ownership is significantly lower due to reduced maintenance needs and lower energy costs. This is an especially crucial factor in Africa, where the price of petrol has increased recently. This is an especially crucial factor in Africa, where the price of petrol has increased recently. For example, in Nigeria, fuel prices surged by over 215% between July 2022 and July 2023, and by 360% between July 2023 and October 2024. For drivers across the continent, cost efficiency will be a significant driver of EV adoption. For drivers across the continent, cost efficiency will be a significant driver of EV adoption.

Moreover, Africa is well-positioned to power its EVs through renewable energy sources like solar and wind, reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels and enhancing energy security.