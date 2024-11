Share

Parthian: Nigeria MPC likely to raise MPR by 25bps

Analysts at Parthian Partners expect Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee to raise the MPR by 25 basis points while expecting this will have minimal impact on the equities market. Meanwhile, they predict the market will close December positive on the back of corporate actions with notable rally expected in selected stocks. Oluwafunmilola Adebowale, Head of Research, Parthian Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.

Sat, 23 Nov 2024 06:29:49 GMT