These criticisms are not unfounded. History has proved that state-run kitties like the one proposed for the funding of the NHI are open to looting and mismanagement. In addition, governments are incapable of building entrepreneurial businesses, focusing on policy rather than profits. One just has to look at the Road Accident Fund and Workman’s Compensation Fund to get a glimpse of the complexities involved in managing such large pools of money. The NHI financial process will make both these units look tiny in comparison to the number of transactions and volume of money that will flow daily through the system. There are however, centers of excellence, The Government Employees Medical Scheme commonly known as GEMS have built a quality business unit focused on the healthcare for government employees. Both their member management and claims processes are held up as being one of the best and largest individual schemes in the country. We can take learnings from here!

However, there is a way to ensure that the NHI delivers on the government’s dream of universal healthcare for all, while enabling South Africans from all walks of life to access the world-class medical resources that currently define private healthcare in the country.