Johannesburg, 22 May 2024: True to its promise to bring business leaders the latest innovations and bleeding edge breakthroughs in exponential technologies, Singularity South Africa has announced the plans for the upcoming Summit, that will return in physical format this year, in collaboration with Old Mutual. With over 1 500 delegates expected, the popular summit will take place on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Continuing its strategic focus to future proof Africa and leverage the latest innovations to solve the global challenges, the first ten international and local speakers have been announced.