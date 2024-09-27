CNBC Logo
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

PODCAST: U.S. firms like Nvidia get the attention. But what’s China doing in AI?

While American companies including Nvidia, Google and OpenAI have been benificiaries of the artificial intelligence boom, Chinese companies have been developing this own products and services. CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal discuss the state of China's AI landscape and if the country's tech firms can compete with the U.S. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Fri, 27 Sep 2024 09:57:02 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top