We continue seeing strong demand fundamentals that favour Africa as a destination for data centres. Growing interest from the major global cloud service providers such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft, along with content delivery network providers over the last few years continues to drive demand for data centre infrastructure.

Enterprise demand from governments and private companies migrating their servers to third-party leased space, as well as demand from connectivity providers are also significantly increasing demand. Many global, pan-African, and local data centre operators are recognizing this potential and are now investing in building robust data centre ecosystems to meet the growing demand for digital services. For example, Equinix which has invested USD160 million into its first facility in South Africa that will offer 1 860sq m of rack space with 4MW of IT load. Similarly, it also acquired MainOne, a West African data center provider. This acquisition allowed Equinix to expand its presence in Africa and leverage MainOne’s established infrastructure to strengthen its position in the region. Africa Data Centres, one of the largest pan African operators on the continent, has various facilities in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos, and Nairobi and continues to have a strong pipeline of expansion sites. Digital Realty, another key player in the global data center industry, finalized a deal to acquire a majority stake in Teraco, an African data center provider with multiple facilities across South Africa. Private equity firms have likewise been actively involved in data centre investments across Africa. Notable names include Actis and Helios Investment Partners, who have invested in several data center projects across the continent.