The Gordhan family has announced the passing of Pravin Gordhan, former South African Finance Minister and an iconic political figure. Mr. Gordhan passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning, surrounded by his family, close friends, and comrades in the liberation struggle. He was 75 years old.

Gordhan, a committed political activist since his teenage years, played a pivotal role in South Africa’s transition to democracy and its fight against state capture. His last government position was as the Minister of Public Enterprises from 2018 to 2024, following two terms as Finance Minister from 2009 to 2014 and from 2015 to 2017. He also served as the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs between 2014 and 2015.