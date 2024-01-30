Markets
Public Finance Management Academy for Africa: First Cohort of Trainees Graduation

The African Development Bank graduate of the first cohort of government officials from its Public Finance Management Academy, under the theme Enhancing Accountability, Transparency, and Curbing Corruption and Illicit Financial Flows in Africa, took place in Abuja. The closing ceremony brings key voices from this graduation as the first step to fight illicit financial flows in Africa's public finances.
Tue, 30 Jan 2024 09:22:51 GMT

