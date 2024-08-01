Share

Putin’s Trader — How Rich Russian Hackers Stole Millions from U.S. Investors | CNBC Documentary

He was young, rich and on the rise in Moscow. But when up-and-coming Russian oligarch Vladislav Klyushin boarded a private jet for a luxury ski vacation in the Swiss Alps, he had no idea that all of it was about to come crashing down. Klyushin was the owner of a cybersecurity company in Moscow called M-13, but the firm was secretly a front for a computer hacking and insider trading operation that plagued Wall Street for years, and generated more than $90 million in illicit profits for Klyushin’s criminal gang. Now, with exclusive access to the FBI investigators and Department of Justice prosecutors who chased Klysuhin around the globe, CNBC’s Eamon Javers can reveal the shocking details of the spectacular rise and fall of this audacious criminal enterprise. We learn about their insider trading in stocks of American companies including Tesla and other high-tech firms, and we see the crooks’ own text messages, which give a revealing look at the bromance between the oligarch and a veteran Russian intelligence hacker at the center of the crime ring. And in an exclusive interview, Javers sits down with a former Russian spy — an officer of the Russian FSB intelligence agency — who explains why all of this, and more, was so important to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. And in a turn of events, the White House just announced a massive, multinational prisoner swap between the U.S., Russia and other nations. As part of the historic deal, the Russian government released high-profile Americans held in captivity there, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who had been in a Russian prison for more than a year. Also included in the trade were a number of Russians who had been arrested for various crimes and held in prisons in the U.S. and other countries. Klyushin was one of the prisoners released. Watch “Putin’s Trader” for the full story. Chapters: 2:03 The case agents 7:00 The Moscow connection 12:07 A bromance 17:58 ‘We suck’ 24:19 ‘$420. Funding secured’ 32:49 The defector Reported by: Eamon Javers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Edited by: Erin Black Produced by: Paige Tortorelli, Bria Cousins Shot by: Shawn Baldwin, Erin Black, Magdalena Petrova, Carlos Waters, Tasia Jensen, Lukas Linder Animations: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Production Manager: Kathy Mavrikakis Executive Producer: Kamelia Angelova Voice Actors: Filip Quintus, Oleg Frish

Thu, 01 Aug 2024 18:06:38 GMT