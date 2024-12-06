The report is a narrative of contrasts, blending progress with persistent hurdles. It paints a picture of decreasing operational fatalities yet exposes rising threats in security-related incidents. At its core, the report underscores the intricate tapestry of rail safety in South Africa, one where operational efficiency must coexist with security and infrastructural integrity.

Progress amid adversities

The strides made in reducing train accidents and operational fatalities are commendable. With an overall decrease in Fatalities Weighted Injuries (FWI) related to operational occurrences by 6% compared to the previous reporting period, the sector showcased the effectiveness of enhanced safety protocols and dedicated efforts from railway operators like Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).