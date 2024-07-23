Share

Rate increase not significant enough to drive foreign capital

Analysts believe Nigeria is yet to develop a clear strategy to address key economic challenges, stressing that delivering economic outcomes without institutional reforms is not enough to address inflationary pressure among other challenges. Bismarck Rewane the CEO of Financial Derivatives and Esili Eigbe, a Director at Escap Management, joined CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa to analyse the decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee.

