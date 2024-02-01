Corrective, regenerative focus from collaborative platforms between the public and private sectors to address the situation has started to show progress, but needs to intensify. The road is long and arduous; we are off to a late but reasonable start. The Southern Africa Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) welcomes the opportunity to track and measure progress through its industry leading qualitative Weekly Cargo Movement Report and its commitment to securing sustainable solutions as a dynamic sectoral representative body at the forefront of this critical path.

Significantly, imports and exports in 2023 represented 56.22% of South Africa’s total GDP, down by 8,7% from 2022 – and this in a boom year for mineral resources. The drop obliterated robust trade growth posted in 2022 – a recovery year after the impacts of the COVID-19 catastrophe. In the context of such losses and taking into consideration the serious knock-on impact this has on business across all sectors, it is clearly time for stretch targets in the reconstruction of the logistics network.