Real threat of oil supply disruptions after latest Iran-Israel escalation

Israel has vowed retaliation after Iran fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles in response to Israel's devastating attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran on Tuesday launched the strike on Israel in retaliation for its recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian commander in Lebanon. Most of the missiles launched were intercepted by Israeli and U.S. defenses, and there were no reported fatalities in Israel as a result of the attack.

Wed, 02 Oct 2024 11:28:19 GMT