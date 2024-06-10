Markets
Recalibration of Global Financial Systems: Highlights Special

The global financial and monetary system is at a crossroad. The world economy was on a path of recovery when it got road blocked by Covid-19 and two regional wars. This caused the African economy to lag growth, furthering the divide between developed and developing countries. This Highlights special brings key voices from the Kenyan financial community on best solutions to reform the global financial model to fit Africa's needs.
Mon, 10 Jun 2024 08:38:19 GMT

