Share
Recalibration of Global Financial Systems
A panel discussion from Nairobi, Kenya on the theme: Recalibration of Global Financial Systems. The time has come for a renewed financing mechanism for sustainable development and to flip the script on Africa’s financing. Speakers explore Africa’s achievements to improve its growth, become more globally competitive and secure a future-proof Africa.
Mon, 03 Jun 2024 08:45:23 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.