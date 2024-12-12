Share

Road to Davos: Reimagining Growth: South Africa’s Economic Transformation

In a world marked by complex challenges and geopolitical shifts there is a need for South Africa to strengthen its economy by moving beyond traditional growth models towards a more inclusive, sustainable, and diversified economy. In the lead up to the World Economic Forum's Annual meetings held in Davos, Switzerland. CNBC Africa gathers a panel of experts for a discussion titled 'Reimagining Growth: South Africa's Economic Transformation'.

Thu, 12 Dec 2024 11:50:46 GMT