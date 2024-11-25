CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Robotics engineers are in high demand — so what is the job like?

    From the operating theater to the factory floor and the testing laboratory, robots have transformed the way people work across multiple industries. So, perhaps it is no surprise that robotics engineers are highly sought-after, with the United States alone expected to add 9,000 robotics engineers by 2032, according to Sokanu's Career Explorer. Another hotspot for robotics engineers is the island-nation of Singapore, the second most automated country after South Korea. Singapore has 488 robot workers per 10,000 human employees, according to the International Federation of Robotics. The global average is 74. CNBC's Most Wanted shadowed three Singaporeans working with and programming robots:  Chong Yew Lam has been a urologist for 16 years and leads Singapore's Tan Tock Seng Hospital surgery division. He uses a surgical robotic system called 'da Vinci' to help him perform complex surgeries in a minimally invasive way.  Kelvin Ching is a Senior Robotics Engineer for Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS), the country's first EV factory. He leads a team of robotics engineers that are overseeing the close to 200 robots assembling Hyundai's IONIQ 6 model. Sean Sabastian is Dyson's Robotics Research Manager, managing a team of roboticists who are looking to integrate robots into the home environment. He takes inspiration from his own chaotic household to help Dyson build robots that will be able to help with chores.  Watch the video above to join them for a day on the job. #CNBC #MostWanted #TechJobs #RoboticsEngineering ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Mon, 25 Nov 2024 12:01:14 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top