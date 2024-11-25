Share

Robotics engineers are in high demand — so what is the job like?

From the operating theater to the factory floor and the testing laboratory, robots have transformed the way people work across multiple industries. So, perhaps it is no surprise that robotics engineers are highly sought-after, with the United States alone expected to add 9,000 robotics engineers by 2032, according to Sokanu's Career Explorer. Another hotspot for robotics engineers is the island-nation of Singapore, the second most automated country after South Korea. Singapore has 488 robot workers per 10,000 human employees, according to the International Federation of Robotics. The global average is 74. CNBC's Most Wanted shadowed three Singaporeans working with and programming robots: Chong Yew Lam has been a urologist for 16 years and leads Singapore's Tan Tock Seng Hospital surgery division. He uses a surgical robotic system called 'da Vinci' to help him perform complex surgeries in a minimally invasive way. Kelvin Ching is a Senior Robotics Engineer for Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS), the country's first EV factory. He leads a team of robotics engineers that are overseeing the close to 200 robots assembling Hyundai's IONIQ 6 model. Sean Sabastian is Dyson's Robotics Research Manager, managing a team of roboticists who are looking to integrate robots into the home environment. He takes inspiration from his own chaotic household to help Dyson build robots that will be able to help with chores. Watch the video above to join them for a day on the job.

Mon, 25 Nov 2024 12:01:14 GMT