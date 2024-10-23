The first edition of B-READY assessed the business environments of 50 global economies, focusing on three pillars – regulatory frameworks, public service delivery, and operational efficiency, and has ten indicators, which include Business Entry, Business Location, Utility Services (water, electricity, and internet), Labour Force, Financial Services (access), International Trade, Taxation, Disputes Resolution, Market Competition (Public Procurement), and Business Insolvency.

Rwanda is among the top performers in several key areas, demonstrating the country’s sustained drive to enhance its business environment and foster a welcoming climate for investors. In the 2024 B-READY Report, Rwanda achieved the following scores: