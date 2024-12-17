This initiative, accessible at https://rdb.rw/creative-grants-initiative-2024/ , is supported by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), and the ACP-EU. It will provide funding for two production support projects and two post-production support projects.

The Creative Grants Initiative aims to empower individual filmmakers, film-related NGOs, and production companies, enabling them to advance their projects and contribute to the growth of Rwanda’s audiovisual sector.