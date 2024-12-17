The Rwanda Film Office (RFO) has unveiled its Creative Grants Initiative, providing €360,000 in funding to support Rwandan filmmakers.
This initiative, accessible at https://rdb.rw/creative-grants-initiative-2024/ , is supported by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), and the ACP-EU. It will provide funding for two production support projects and two post-production support projects.
The Creative Grants Initiative aims to empower individual filmmakers, film-related NGOs, and production companies, enabling them to advance their projects and contribute to the growth of Rwanda’s audiovisual sector.
Rwanda’s audiovisual sector is a vital contributor to job creation and revenue generation while promoting the country’s culture and enhancing its global visibility.
The RFO, established at RDB in 2019, continues to streamline services for the film and audiovisual industries, with the ambition to position Rwanda as a premier film destination on the continent.
With the support of partners such as GIZ and OIF, the office is entering a new phase of growth, emphasizing innovation and professional development within the sector.
The Creative Grants Initiative has been designed in consultation with the RFO Advisory Committee, ensuring it aligns with the needs of Rwanda’s film professionals.
The selection process will include input from local industry experts to identify and support the most promising projects.