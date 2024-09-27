The Kwita Izina ceremony, which has named 395 baby mountain gorillas since its inception, is part of Rwanda’s broader effort to protect the country’s wildlife and natural ecosystems. These efforts, alongside sustainable ecotourism, have helped Rwanda achieve remarkable growth in its tourism sector, which generated over USD 620 million in revenue from 1.4 million visitors in 2023. Gorilla tourism alone contributes 1% of Rwanda’s GDP and is a key driver of local community development.

Through the Tourism Revenue Sharing Program, 10% of all national park revenues are reinvested in socio-economic projects that benefit communities living near protected areas.