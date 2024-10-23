The events, hosted at the Law Society and ExCeL London, aimed to promote Rwandan products, including coffee, tea, and horticultural goods, and strengthen trade ties between Rwandan exporters and UK importers. They provided a platform for business-to-business networking, fostering potential partnerships, and exploring new opportunities for trade and investment in both markets.

Key Objectives of Rwanda’s Participation:

Connecting Buyers and Sellers: Bringing together Rwandan suppliers and UK buyers to facilitate business deals and build lasting relationships. Strengthening Market Access: Identifying new opportunities to increase Rwandan exports to the UK. Showcasing Trade Opportunities: Highlighting Rwanda’s key sectors ripe for investment, including agriculture, processing, and manufacturing. Networking Events: Organizing discussions and business meetings to connect UK importers with Rwandan exporters. Regulatory Insights: Providing guidance on UK export regulations and Rwanda’s business environment to help businesses navigate market entry. Sustainability Focus: Exploring opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth in line with both Rwanda’s development goals and the UK’s sustainability commitments.

Rwanda’s trade mission consisted of 20 exporters from sectors such as coffee, tea, chili, honey, fruits, and vegetables. The events attracted 45 British companies, providing a platform to showcase Rwandan products, close business deals, and foster future partnerships.