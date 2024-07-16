The two men standing against him – Frank Habineza from the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana – said they were hoping to make some progress, but analysts and rights groups said Kagame’s overwhelming victory was all but certain.

Kagame, who got more than 93% of the vote at the last three elections, won praise from Western and regional leaders at the time for helping end the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. The U.S. State Department and others have also lauded the development of the economy.