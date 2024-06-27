The consumer confidence index (CCI), sponsored by First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), improved to minus 12 points in the quarter, from minus 15 points in the first quarter.

“Positive developments such as the cessation of load-shedding during the second quarter, substantial cuts in fuel prices in June … a significant deceleration in food inflation likely buoyed confidence levels, particularly among low- and middle-income consumers,” FNB Chief Economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said.