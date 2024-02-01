• Indeed, in 2021, the yield on South Africa’s benchmark (ten-year) government bond averaged 9.40%, and in 2019 8.94%, 2013 7.35% as SA’s long-term borrowing costs rose as the state extended its gross loan borrowings (as a % of GDP).

• South Africa’s steadily rising benchmark yield (inverse relation to the price) over the years indicates the falling value of SA bonds, with yields much lower, and hence the ten-year yield much higher than that of most EM bonds.