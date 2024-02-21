Share
SA Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2024 Budget Speech
(Watch Full speech) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2024 budget speech in which he details measures to tackle government’s spiralling debt.
Wed, 21 Feb 2024 16:48:21 GMT
