A healthier inflation prognosis and the prospect of deeper rate cuts have laid the foundations for a growth outlook nearing 1.7% next year, with foreign investors showing signs of interest for the first time since Covid-19. Ratings downgrades and the dreaded “Greylisting” kept these deep-pocketed investors on the sidelines until now, but some of the bigger players are beginning to sharpen their pencils to work out when the best time will be to jump back into the SA market. This is an opportunity that should not be missed. While SA remains on the Greylist, this is subject to reassessment in February 2025, while in a surprise move, ratings agency S&P Global has raised the outlook on SA’s rating from stable to positive.

The recent Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, meanwhile, highlighted sobering realities on the state of government revenue and the need for spending cuts and reform. A positive that has not gone unnoticed by these investors and ratings agencies is the Government of National Unity (GNU) showing signs of traction. It is imperative that if SA is to derive the benefits from the tailwinds of rate cuts, that prospective investment policy certainty and pro-business reforms follow in the wake of the recent national elections.