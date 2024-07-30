Share

Samsung bets on the Galaxy Ring and AI as its next big thing

Samsung recently revealed the Galaxy Ring, its first foray into the smart ring category of products. The South Korean tech giant is also betting artificial intelligence alongside its huge suite of products from smartphones to smartwaches, will keep users locked into its world of products. CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal are joined by Ben Wood from CCS Insight to breakdown how Samsung is setting itself up for the future and whether he thinks competitors like Apple will follow suit. Chapters: 0:00 - Intro 1:25 - Mobile phone museum 4:48 - Stat of the week 5:06 - Smart rings enter the wearable space 9:14 - Why tech giants are focused on health 15:54 - The complexities to purchasing a smart ring 22:40 - Why Samsung moved into smart rings 24:33 - Could Apple enter the smart ring market? 28:28 - Next steps for Samsung's business 36:20 - Could smart watches go mainstream? 40:19 - Stat of the week reveal

