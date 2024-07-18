Share

SARB keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25%

South Africa's Central Bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 8.25 per cent in a decision announced earlier, as expected. The decision by the Monetary Policy Committee was split, with four members preferring an unchanged stance and two preferring a 25-basis-point rate cut. Governor for the Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago vowed not to loosen policy until consumer prices recoiled back to the 4.5 per cent midpoint of its target range.

Thu, 18 Jul 2024 14:49:47 GMT