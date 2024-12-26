South Africa receives the bulk of its gas imports via the Rompco pipeline that links onshore gas fields in Mozambique to Sasol’s Secunda industrial complex in Mpumalanga province, before being piped onwards to clients in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal regions.

“We have informed various gas users and our customers that we are not able to supply gas at full production rates to maintain stability of the gas value chain infrastructure and pipeline network,” Alex Anderson, a Sasol spokesperson said late on Wednesday.