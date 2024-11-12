There was no immediate comment from the finance ministry on the prospect of a delay that will be a test for a government seeking quick support to help it deal with an increasingly precarious fiscal situation.

A $1.9 billion IMF programme agreed in June 2023 has been on hold since a government audit three months later uncovered larger debt and deficit figures than the previous administration had reported, sending yields on the West African nation’s dollar bonds soaring and triggering credit ratings downgrades.