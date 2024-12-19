Building on these strengths with an enabling policy environment could position the country to attract critical investments from foreign and domestic sources. This will generate jobs, raise incomes and boost shared prosperity in the country.

In the new Zambia Country Private Sector Diagnostic, the World Bank Group finds that four sectors – mining, farming, renewable energy, and tourism – could attract up to $21 billion in cumulative new investments by 2030. These sectors could also create an additional 80,000 jobs as well as many more indirect livelihood opportunities in the economy.