Shaping the future of minerals: Unlocking mineral supply for global development & energy transition

The mining industry is set for transformational change as the world responds to the climate crisis and transition to green energy. In the buildup to the Future Minerals Forum to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January, CNBC Africa brings you insights from industry experts on the FMF Report on Shaping the Future of Minerals: Unlocking mineral supply for global development and the energy transition.

Thu, 05 Dec 2024 11:20:33 GMT