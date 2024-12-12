Despite challenges, there is significant economic potential for countries investing in mineral value addition. Nations like Indonesia have successfully transitioned from raw mineral exporters to leading players in processed commodities like nickel. This transformation is a blueprint for other resource-rich regions.

The report also challenges traditional extractive practices, urging a shift towards shared value creation. Historically, mining has been criticized for its “extract-and-ship” or “pit-to-port” mindset, which often sidelines local economic development. But as resource nationalism grows and societal expectations shift, mining companies face increasing pressure to balance profits with community benefits. “The focus on critical minerals has opened up the debate of role of mining in society more generally. It’s focus is now on how we make mines can contribute to development more broadly,” explained Mark Cutifani, Chairman at Vale Base Metals. “We need local communities to see us as partners, and we want them to benefit from the development of mines. it’s not a matter of engagement; it’s involvement.”