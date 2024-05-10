It’s important to highlight the facts. This is not the first time that an oil major has taken a decision to divest from some of its key business operations. Similar decisions were taken by Chevron in 2018, including Engen and Puma. Why was the same level of attention not given to these companies over similar decisions made in the past? Perhaps the context was not favourable for any political party to do so. That said, we cannot ignore the fact that such decisions by oil and gas companies are not new or unique in the chemical industries.

The decision taken by Shell to divest from its downstream business operations is aligned to its 2024 Energy Transition Strategy. Shell has openly communicated its strategy to reduce carbon emissions and focus on its more profitable upstream businesses. In the actual strategy document, Shell Chairperson Sir Andrew Mackenize states, “We aim to grow our public charging network for electric vehicles and remain one of the world’s largest blenders and distributors of biofuels. As the energy transition progresses, we expect to sell more low-carbon products and solutions, and less oil products including petrol and diesel.”