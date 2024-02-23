The Ministerial Conference comes at a moment where the global economy is in a fragile state, with the World Bank projecting a decade of historically low growth ahead of just 2% annually. Trade – which has long been a driver of growth and poverty eradication, having helped 1 billion people lift themselves out of destitution in recent decades – is facing strong headwinds as protectionist forces mount. With leaders in many countries questioning the value of participating in a globalized world economy, the growth of geopolitical-driven protectionism threatens to limit the gains of globalization.

Against this backdrop, it is not an overstatement to say the conference in Abu Dhabi will be a critical moment in determining the future of global trade. As countries re-shore and friend-shore their value chains because of legitimate national security concerns, it is essential for ministers to reshape the current global trade system to prevent these trends from resulting in severe fragmentation, which could cost the global economy as much as 7% of GDP, according to the IMF.