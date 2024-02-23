South African PGM miners produce around 70% of global mined platinum output from some of the world’s oldest and deepest mines, which are expensive to operate. They are restructuring unprofitable production after a steep fall in PGM prices.

Sibanye said in a statement that about 2,000 workers had left the company through voluntary separation, early retirement and termination, fewer than the potential 4,095 job cuts the miner announced last October as it embarked on restructuring its four loss-making shafts.